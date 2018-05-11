× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Institute For Skin Advancement Dr. Andrei Metelitsa, FRCPC, FAAD

If you’re looking at Dr. Andrei Metelitsa’s accomplished resume, you imagine an older physician. But when you meet him in person, he looks like a youngster and still gets asked by his patients whether he is old enough to be a doctor!

But the cosmetic dermatologist andco-director of Institute for Skin Advancement had a lengthy educational road to becoming one of Calgary’s finest practitioners in his field. His clinic offers the foremost in both cosmetic procedures and techniques as well as a medical dermatology practice.

Dr. Metelitsa is the only dermatologist in Calgary who, following a rigorous12-year medical training journey, pursued an additional one-year fellowship in cosmetics and laser surgery with Harvard and Yale professors. "The scope of cosmetic medicine is constantly changing and there is a definite trend towards non-surgical rejuvenation, especially in dermatology".

Dr. Metelitsa has been in practice in Calgary for over eight years, during which time he has become a leader in the field of cosmetic medicine. His passion and expertise has afforded him the opportunity to be a guest speaker at international conferences all over the world, where he teaches other physicians his injecting techniques.

Dr. Metelitsa is passionate about natural rejuvenation and he ensures his patients don't walk out of his office looking "done." He says that many of his patients come to him with a procedure or treatment already in mind but ultimately it is the skill level of the physician that will ensure the best results. His meticulous approach to cosmetic treatments takes into consideration his patient's age, anatomy, desired outcome and budget, as he wants his patients to look age appropriate and elegant. For men and athletes, more refreshed and youthful.

Being a leading physician in the industry, Dr. Metelitsa has had the opportunity to introduce Calgarians to popular treatments such as Coolsculpting, Dysport, the Hollywood Laser Peel and most recently Restylane Skinboosters.

Dr. Metelitsa is excited for what the future holds in cosmetic medicine and is a pioneer for new, effective non-surgical approaches.

Institute for Skin Advancement

Market Mall Professional Building #206 & #203

4935 40th Ave. N.W.

Calgary, AB, T3A 2N1

Medical Dermatology - 403.284.4222

Cosmetic & Laser Dermatology - 403.271.3627

www.dermdocs.ca

Instagram @calgaryskindoc Facebook /DermDocsCa

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.