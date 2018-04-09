Improving Your Running Efficiency

× Expand Kinetic Orthotics

Anyone can improve their running efficiency with the fine balance of proper equipment, best matched running style and ideal anatomical alignment.

Footwear manufacturers create running shoes for all types of feet — wide, narrow or medium. You may hear terms such as neutral, pronation or supination control; running styles such as forefoot, midfoot or heel striking. It is important to know your feet and running style and carefully select a footwear provider who can ensure you walk out with the best running shoes for your feet.

Socks are a key part of the equation, too. Often overlooked, good socks will protect your feet from chafing and control moisture within the shoes. They can also provide a small, but important, degree of cushioning to help reduce impact forces.

But changing your footwear or running style can lead to running injuries. When you change something as basic as running shoes, it will affect the way your body connects with the ground.

Compensating for these biomechanical changes can lead to muscle or tendon strain. But that doesn’t mean you have to keep doing the same thing and wearing the same shoes. It only means you should be cautious about how you make those changes.

If you want to alter your routine, now is the time to do it, early in the running season, before muscle memory sets in to slowly allow your body to adapt.

If you try to rush these changes, you might feel pain in your feet, ankles, knees and hips. Even your lower back can be affected.

Neuromotor patterns are predisposed to how your body is structured and programmed. If there appears to be a need to actively change running biomechanics, evaluate “why?” This need is commonly due to the sensation of collapsing arches, over pronating, or compensating for misalignments of the lower extremity.

Several conservative treatments can help to support feet structures, correct feet function, and improve lower extremity alignment and muscular balance.

Treatment combinations can include good quality off-the-shelf footbeds, custom foot orthotics, and physiotherapy and/or massage therapy.

For help with treatment advice, contact us at 587.353.3883 or visit www.kineticorthotics.ca.

Kinetic Orthotics

#201, 3425 – 26 Ave SW, Calgary

587-353-3883

Facebook: KineticOrthotics

www.kineticorthotics.ca