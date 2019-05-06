× Expand Photo: Graham McKerrell Impressions Orthodontics 2019

Impressions Orthodontics, located in SW Calgary’s Springborough Professional Centre, is a one-orthodontist office, and Dr. Nadia Nizam likes it that way.

“I work solo because I am too picky to have partners,” she says. “It’s been my mission since I opened this clinic to always put my patients’ needs first and treat them like they were my own child or siblings. As the sole owner and operator of Impressions, I can make that happen because I have full control of the decisions that affect my clients and employees.”

Dr. Nizam believes that treating her clients like family ensures that her decisions will always be compassionate ones, based entirely on a patient’s good oral health.

The clinic specializes in every facet of moving teeth in the mouths of kids, teens and adults. Patients range in age from 6 to 86.

Invisalign and Damon Braces are available to clients. The clinic has been a Platinum Invisalign provider for the last four years and is one of the top 15 offices in Alberta for Invisalign.

Dr. Nizam grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where she completed her dental studies at Dalhousie University. After graduating, she spent four years in Kingston, Ontario as a dental officer and captain in the Canadian Army providing dental care to Canadian troops and their families. From there, she went on to a three-year orthodontic specialty program at the University of Western Ontario.

In 2011, after marrying and moving to Calgary, Dr. Nizam started a family and opened her orthodontic practice. She chose a clinic name that reflected her wish that every patient she serves would leave with positive impressions of care, respect, and commitment.

“My team and I are compassionate people with a huge passion for teeth and the wellbeing of every client that walks through our door. We are humbled that our clients come to us for orthodontic care, and we take our responsibility very seriously,” she says.

