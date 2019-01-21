× 1 of 3 Expand Hot Mama Health and Fitness × 2 of 3 Expand Hot Mama Health and Fitness × 3 of 3 Expand Hot Mama Health and Fitness Prev Next

Hot Mama Fit – Moms work out while their kids play! We offer group fitness classes for moms who want a quick, effective and fun workout. We welcome all moms, whether you are newly postpartum and looking to get back into fitness or an experienced exerciser.

Hot Mama isn’t just about fitness; it’s about empowering women, building community and embracing family fitness. Mamas often take care of everyone else before themselves. Hot Mama provides a safe, supportive space where they can work out while not worrying about childcare. It’s a bonus that the kids see firsthand what an amazing, strong role model their mama can be.

Each Hot Mama location offers a variety of classes, from low impact, strength-based workouts to high intensity Cardio Blasts. Don’t worry… every class can be modified to your current fitness level. We also offer Body Smarts, our 12 week nutrition program designed by a Registered Dietician and PhD in Exercise Physiology (next session starting again in January 2019), Bootylicious Run Group, our super popular 12 week program designed for beginner to intermediate runners (next session starting Spring 2019) and Screw The Scale, our 8-week fitness education and self-love program.

There are currently three locations in Calgary – Calgary West Sarcee, Calgary SE and Calgary NE- Marlborough. Your first week is always FREE to try!

Moms who are 8-24 weeks postpartum get four weeks of classes for FREE (2/week) as part of our Postpartum Initiative.

Visit www.hotmamafit.com to find the location nearest you and email us to get started!

Hot Mama Health and Fitness

Facebook /HotMamaHealthFitness Twitter @HotMamaFit Instagram @hotmamafit.hq

www.hotmamafit.com