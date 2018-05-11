× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Heart Fit Clinic LEFT TO RIGHT: Deborah Johnson, MOA, CHR | Diamond Fernandes, BSc, ACSM CES, CSCS | Dr. Linda Kodnar, BSC (Pharm), ND | Sarah Seymour, BSHK, BSN, RN | Debbie Sterling-Bauer, RN, BSCN

A personal encounter with heart disease was the spark that led Diamond Fernandes to dedicate his career to heart health.

“My father had his first heart attack at the young age of 38. At the age of 42, he had bypass surgery. At 42, my father’s brother had his first and only heart attack,” says Fernandes, director of Heart Fit Clinic in Calgary. “Heart disease is in my family. After my father suffered his heart attacks, I decided to gear my career to finding out everything I could to help him with his heart health. He is now well into his 70s, following our advice, along with thousands of others, to live happier, healthier and longer.”

“Heart health is my passion and I have worked to instill this passion with everyone who has come to the Heart Fit Clinic since 2007. Our vision is to help as many people as possible all over the world prevent and reverse heart disease with our educational material and hands-on personalized approach,” he says.

Fernandes, cardiac physiologist, is a trusted authority in heart health and the published author of “Beating Heart Disease.” Heart Fit Clinic offers unique tests that can determine heart attack and stroke risk in the next five years.

It provides valuable cardiovascular assessments and treatments. Heart stents, bypass, medications are not a cure, so Heart Fit Clinic has personalized treatment plans to prevent and reverse heart disease, including ECP (External Counterpulsation) therapy that grows new vessels and improves heart function.

Heart Fit Clinic bridges the gap in the healthcare system to prevent and reverse heart disease. Going beyond cholesterol, as most people who have a heart attack or stroke have normal cholesterol profiles, and the majority of heart attacks occur with blockages that are less than 50 per cent. Blockages are like a pimple on your face; if it pops, this is a heart attack. Heart Fit Clinic likes to find out why someone has high cholesterol, or high blood pressure.

So, unless a patient is high risk, the concerns might just be dismissed. “We focus on having people understand where their risks are for a heart attack or stroke and seeing options that are just not offered in a doctor’s office,” says Fernandes.

