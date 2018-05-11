× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Harvest Medicine Medical Cannabis Clinic Dr. Richa Love, MD

Dr. Richa Love’s mission is to unravel the mysteries in the burgeoning world of medical cannabis to offer patients a new drug-free way to cope with chronic pain and illnesses. Dr. Love, 44, medical director at Harvest Medicine and a family medicine practioner, has counselled thousands of patients in the past 18 years.

She has seen medical cannabis have a profound impact on her own mother’s health among many, many other patients.

“My mother was taking up to 12 medications and still not finding relief. So she started taking CBD oil and she was actually able to wean off a lot of pain medication. It just changed her life completely. I saw what a life-altering change it was.”

Another patient Dr. Love speaks about is a 93-year-old woman who has gone from taking 28 pills a day to only five and was recently able to discard her walker.

“There is nothing I could do in my conventional medical practice that gets someone that age off a walker,” Dr. Love says. “It’s a different approach.”

Dr. Love focuses her energy on changing the lives of patients through medicinal cannabis consultation, education and research. Partly in response to patients driving as many as 12 hours for a consultation,the Calgary-based practice is opening a second clinic in Edmonton.

“We’re doing a back-to-basics model; we’re starting to think of medicine as wellness, rather than having an illness focus,” Dr. Love says. “We’re starting to look at therapies that have been around for thousands of years — like yoga, like CBD, diet and nutrition. We’re starting to say, not everything needs to be medicated away.”

“On a daily basis, I will see at least half a dozen people who have used CBD to wean themselves off narcotics. It’s just amazing when you can be weaned off heavy-duty morphine or fentanyl patches with something that’s not psychoactive and won’t hurt your liver or kidneys.

“It brings me joy to see how much of that happens on a daily basis.”

