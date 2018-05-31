The Fourth Running of the Golden Ultra Takes to the Trails

× 1 of 3 Expand Golden Ultra × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Golden Ultra Prev Next

The fourth running of Golden Ultra will take to the trails of Golden from September 21-23, 2018. The 3-day trail running stage race has grown significantly and understandably since 2015 due to the great trails and community in Golden, BC.

“I wanted to share the trails of Golden with more trail runners,” shares founding race director, Magi Scallion, on how she settled on a location for the Golden Ultra. “I run every day in this town and I never get bored. After running in a variety of places across North America I’ve also realized that the quality and quantity of the trails in Golden is on par with places like Flagstaff (AZ), Rossland (BC) and Whistler (BC).”

The event has grown leaps and bounds since the inaugural event in 2015, doubling in numbers in 2016 and 2017. More than 700 runners are expected for the 2018 event. “We have a lot of returning runners to the Golden Ultra,” said Scallion, “I’m not sure I can put my finger on the exact reason; perhaps it’s the trails, maybe it’s the awesome volunteers we have on course. I like to think it’s because we, the organizers and the community, have such a great time organizing and putting on this event that the runners really have a fantastic experience as well.”

Golden has a reputation for being an authentic mountain town, with a community dedicated to all forms of outdoor pursuits. The mountain biking is legendary, the hang-gliding and para-gliding site is an international destination for mountain pilots, and in winter, the deep powder and readily accessible backcountry is simply unbeatable. The community is also happy to share their treasures with all who wish to visit.

If you’ve not been to Golden, it’s worth checking out in a pair of trail running shoes. This year the Golden Ultra’s cap is 750 runners and is expected to sell out by early July. Prices go up on July 1 so register soon!

For more information, or to register, visit: www.goldenultra.com