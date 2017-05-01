× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Gimbel Eye Centre

Dr. Kevin Warrian, BA (Hons), BSc (Med), MD, MA, FRCS(C) | Dr. Howard Gimbel, MD, MPH, FRCSC | Dr. John van Westenbrugge, MD, FRCSC

Gimbel Eye Centre provides care to patients with retinal and glaucoma concerns, as well as the latest in corrective laser eye surgery. “With over 50 years of service to the Calgary community, led by the innovative work of Dr. Howard Gimbel, the Centre has long been known for providing patient care of the highest quality,” says Gregg Becker, the chief operating officer.

“This gives our patients peace of mind and confidence, knowing their eyes are in good hands.” Recently, the centre has added new areas of practice, including treatment of retinal issues and glaucoma. "Gimbel offers the latest in laser eye surgery, including some newly approved lenses and implants that reduce or eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses. In addition, many people do not realize there have been tremendous strides made in the past few years on specialized lenses, which mean people who were previously not candidates may now be able to have successful surgery” says Becker. “In some cases, patients no longer need to wait for cataract surgery to become less dependent on glasses, but can have surgery to be freed up from their glasses."

The cost of many of these treatments has fallen as well, and compared to the price tag on changing glasses, having eye surgery and care at Gimbel is very affordable. This is important to people who continue to stay active much longer in life. Great eye care is an important part of keeping up a fit and healthy lifestyle. Family owned in Calgary since 1964, Gimbel Eye Centre has performed more than 200,000 surgeries and served patients from more than 50 countries. It was the first institution in Canada to perform laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange and implantable corrective lens procedures.

