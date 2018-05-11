× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Gimbel Eye Centre LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Kevin Warrian, BA (Hons), BSc (Med), MD, MA, FRCS(C) | Dr. Howard Gimbel, MD, MPH, FRCSC, A.O.E., O.C. | Dr. John van Westenbrugge, MD, FRCSC

Dr. Howard Gimbel has seen a thing or two during a celebrated and ground-breaking ophthalmological career that has spanned more than 50 years.

Dr. Gimbel pioneered revolutionary cataract surgery in his Calgary clinic in 1974 and was on the cutting edge of corrective laser surgery 15 years later.

Since 1964, Dr. Gimbel and his team of surgeons have performed more than 200,000 vision correction procedures. In addition to pioneering cataract surgery, the Gimbel Eye Centre was the first in Canada to perform laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange and implantable corrective lens procedures.

Dr. Gimbel remembers the excitement among his colleagues and their patients when simple and safe corrective surgery became an affordable option for a range of vision issues.

“I was privileged to be in practice when this major revolution in eye-care came along,” says Dr. Gimbel, who was named to the Order of Canada in December.

Gimbel majored in physics in his pre-med degree, expertise that made him ideally suited to adopt the technological developments that have made corrective refractive eye surgery safe and life-changing.

“New instrumentation made sense to me and rather than viewing it as threatening, I was an early adopter,” he says.

The thousands of patients Dr. Gimbel has treated range from people debilitated by cataracts to Olympic-level athletes whose performance improved after they no longer had to wear prescription eyewear.

Dr. Gimbel and his colleagues regularly introduce new vision correction procedures in Canada and North America. This means the range of procedures available at Gimbel can help a wider range of patients who can benefit from corrective surgery.

Many people who might have heard they weren't good candidates for corrective eye treatments may now have safe and effective options available for them. Some vision correction options can even correct more than one problem at the same time.

“Booking a consultation is the best way to find out what’s right for you," Dr. Gimbel says. "These days many people research some of the procedures online, but that can’t tell them whether they can be helped. We have to do measurements and tests of their eyes to determine the best options. We also make sure there is lots of time for their questions. It is our joy to help change people’s lives and give them quality of vision and freedom from glasses and contact lenses.”

Gimbel Eye Centre

4935 40 Avenue Northwest

Calgary, AB, T3A 2N1

403.286.3022

www.gimbeleyecentre.com

Facebook /Gimbel-Eye-Centre

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.