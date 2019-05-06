Get Your Gnarly On

× Expand Ford Ranger

You’re an adventurer. You enjoy living on the edge and thrive on adrenaline. You look for places off the beaten path – way off. Places that are tough to get to – unless you’re driving a Ranger.

Mountain biking on an epic trail deep in the woods is a definite possibility… with a Ranger to get you there. You’ll fly down a challenging single track and take in scenic views if you can just make it to the end of the boulder-strewn access road. With the Ranger’s exposed steel front bash plate and heavy-duty skid plate, that’s not an issue.

Rock climbing up a slick rock face could be in your future if you’re driving a Ranger. It’s a rugged, uncharted trail to the crag but that’s not a problem thanks to the Ranger’s Terrain Management System. Choose from one of four selectable drive modes (normal, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand) to provide optimum traction.

Remote rivers offer infinite possibilities for freestyling with a kayak in the back of your Ranger. Reach a put-in no one’s tried before by four-wheeling down a forested track to the river. The Ranger’s electronic shift-on-the-fly (EFOS) system lets you choose between four-wheel-drive high and low modes to get you over logs, around boulders and through impossible potholes.

With a 7,500 lb. towing capacity, the Ranger opens up options for hauling your boat, camping trailer, or ATV. And in the city, you’ll enjoy a smooth ride, functional styling and envious looks.

It’s an easy drive to destination adventure in the new Ford Ranger. With features to handle the most challenging landscapes and unparalleled day-to-day comfort, the Ranger will take you there and beyond.

Get access to a whole new world of adventure in the Ranger.

Stay Connected – in Nature & Beyond

In a Ranger, you’ll never be out of touch, even if you’re deep in the backwoods. With SYNC 3, you can listen to music, access the navigation system and control your smart phone. In addition, every Ranger offers an embedded modem enabling a 4G LTE connection that can connect up to 10 devices.

Use FordPass™ Connect modem to enable:

Remotely starting your vehicle

Locking/unlocking your vehicle remotely

Checking your approximate odometer reading, fuel level & distance to empty

Locating your parked vehicle

