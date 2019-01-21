× 1 of 2 Expand Fit Republic × 2 of 2 Expand Fit Republic Prev Next

A republic is a political order in which the supreme power lies in a body of its citizens, and Fit Republic is no different. The boutique fitness studio only offers the classes its members want and need today! Constantly staying on trend focusing on movement as a way of life.

Fit Republic focuses on Functional fitness. Incorporating the best of Yoga, Pilates and Functional fitness into a studio where movement reigns, where the body and mind can align and where stretch and strength are equals. Fit Republic puts dedication into all their programs and trainers. From Spin classes to TRX and Yoga Sculpt Fusion classes, members in the friendly, intimate studio can be assured that Fit Republic takes their classes seriously so you can stay motivated and focus on the FUN. With several styles of spin, pilates, yoga, barre, boxing, HIIT and LIIT classes, you don't need to travel all over the city spending hundreds of dollars at several studios to meet all your fitness needs.

Fun, mindful movement and innovation are at the core of everything we do at Fit Republic. Our aim is to create a complete multi-sensory experience for our members, allowing them to renew, refresh and strengthen their bodies.

A Fusion of traditional and new movement styles. Offering cool, room temp and Infrared Heated classes, Fit Republic is designed to re-energize and redefine the fitness class as we know it. Fit Republic will change the way you think about movement. Our studio hosts two intimate boutique fitness studios; our Indoor cycling studio and our Fusion studio with over 21 different class types including Spin, Yoga, Pilates, Barre, YIN, meditation and barefoot functional fitness, as well as a range of dynamic new movement classes exclusive to Fit Republic. At Fit Republic, we believe that movement is a way of life.

Fit Republic

989 McPherson Rd NE Calgary, AB T2E 9C5

Facebook /fitrepublicyyc Twitter @fitrepublicyyc Instagram @fitrepublicyyc

403.454.1900

www.fitrepublic.ca