Brace yourself Alberta for the world’s fastest growing fitness network. F45 Training is a must-try for any fitness enthusiast. This global phenomenon began in Australia in 2012 and now has over 1,300 studios worldwide across 36 countries!

F45 Training is a combination of personal training and functional HIIT training in an energetic group environment. The F stands for “Functional” which is the basis of all F45 Training exercises. Functional training is meant to mimic everyday movement involving the use of full body and multiple muscle groups. F45 builds and sculpts lean, functional muscle – lifting, squatting, jumping, twisting, pulling, pushing, punching, kicking, rowing, biking – all of which are “Functional” and all integrated in F45 Training.

F45 Training is a unique delivery of premium team training that is focused on motivation, innovation, results and ideally designed for all fitness levels. Workouts are 45 minutes and Saturdays feature a live DJ making it a favourite amongst members. Every class has two personal trainers to motivate and help correct form to ensure optimal results. All of the F45 Training studios are driven by innovative technology including TVs throughout the studio to help guide workouts, heart-rate monitor technology, and multiple apps (including meal plans, recipes, and more) all designed to help members accomplish amazing results. No workout is ever repeated.

If you haven’t already experienced F45 Training, come see for yourself what all the hype is about. Book your complimentary 7-day trial today at an F45 studio near you (see studio list).

Warning – F45 contents are addictive!

Start your 1 Week Free Trial today www.f45training.ca!

5 Calgary & Area Locations

Airdrie – 587.600.0080

Facebook /f45airdrie Instagram @f45_training_airdrie

Calgary Downtown – 403.770.0324

Facebook /F45-Training-Calgary-Downtown Instagram @f45calgarydowntown

Calgary Marda Loop – 403.536.4038

Facebook /F45-Training-Marda-Loop Instagram @f45mardaloop

Chestermere – 587.387.2330

Facebook /f45chestermere Instagram @f45chestermere

OPENING SOON

Cochrane

116 Grande Boulevard Cochrane, AB T4C 2G4

Facebook /F45-Training-Cochrane Instagram @f45_training_cochrane