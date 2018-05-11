× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Evolution Coaching Shayla Roberts, Peak Performance Coach, BHK, CSCS, CPHC

With a degree in human kinetics and more than 10 years working in fitness, learning everything she could about the body and how it works, Shayla Roberts finally had to admit it wasn’t our bodies that were always the issue, it was our minds.

“I realized that the biggest thing standing in most people’s way is inside their head,” says Roberts, who began health and wellness coaching in 2008. “If they don’t have the tools or think they can do it, it’s something they won’t ever do.”

With that realization, Roberts founded Evolution Coaching, an online or phone-based coaching company dedicated to helping clients who want to make a healthy change, but don’t know how.

Whether it’s an athlete trying to change their mindset and reach the next goal, or someone just diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or recovering from a heart attack desiring to make proactive health changes, Roberts believes in evidence-based coaching — no quick fixes.

“My goal is to lead clients one step at a time towards a new healthy lifestyle where eventually they don’t need me,” says Roberts. “I work with the whole person- fitness, diet, and mindset.”

Along with individualized health and fitness coaching, Evolution Coaching offers group coaching programs to “get a jumpstart on your goals” and individual peak performance coaching, helping clients be better at what they already love to do.

Whether your goal is to walk up the stairs without getting out of breath, run a 5K, or climb Mount Kilimanjaro (Roberts had one client who started with the first goal and eventually ended at the last) “Where you are now is the perfect place to start from,” she says.

“Any time is the right time to start. There is no age limit on change,” says Roberts, who speaks from over 20 years of experience in fitness. “People underestimate their capacity for what they can do. Everybody has the capacity to change, you just might need support to do it.”

Evolution Coaching

shayla@evolutioncoachingu.com

www.evolutioncoachingu.com

Instagram @shaylasays Twitter @shaylasays Facebook /evolutioncoaching

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.