× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Eau Claire Dental Dr. Nenad Vrbancic, DMD

From Europe to the Arctic, Dr. Nenad Vrbancic’s love of dentistry has taken him far and wide, but it all started in Calgary. Following in the footsteps of his father, once a Calgary dentist, Dr. Vrbancic decided to explore his heritage further, moving to Croatia to finish his dental studies.

There, surrounded by old friends and “a beautiful, traditional medical school,” he completed his dental degree, got married, and had a son before feeling the pull back to Calgary, which he says truly feels “like home.”

Soon after, he was sent on another adventure somewhere “a bit colder,” near Baffin Island in the Arctic, where he provided dentistry to Inuit communities and had the opportunity to perfect his training on a wide range of dentistry procedures.

Today, as the sole practitioner at Eau Claire Dental, that wide range of skills comes in handy as the clinic focuses on everything from general dentistry, to orthodontics, to cosmetics and implants.

“We are a very up-to-date, modern dental office,” says Dr. Vrbancic, “and as dentistry quickly advances into the digital realm, we take advantage of digital technology that is simpler for patients, less invasive, more time efficient, and more accurate.”

With the baby boomers population aging, Dr. Vrbancic says his practice is primed to expect more involved complications as the complexity of their needs grow and he is committed to supporting their ongoing dental well-being.

In terms of plans for more travel, Dr. Vrbancic has been an avid supporter of pro-bono dentistry in under-serviced countries such as Honduras, which his clinic has supported materially in the past and where he hopes to volunteer in the future.

Here in Calgary, he’ll embark on a slightly shorter journey this spring. Based in Eau Claire since 1997, the practice will soon move to a new central location in Hillhurst, where Dr. Vrbancic says they will continue to enjoy close proximity to the city core and beautiful views of downtown Calgary.

Eau Claire Dental

Eau Claire Market Dental Centre

229, 200 Barclay Parade SW

Calgary, AB, T2P 4R5

403.263.7779

www.eauclairedental.ca

Instagram @eau_claire_dental Twitter @Dr_N_Vrbancic Facebook /EauClaireDental

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.