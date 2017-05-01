× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Divergent Health Care

Dr. Jason Nanda, DC

By the time he met Dr. Jason Nanda, the patient had endured years of pain caused by plantar fasciitis. Numerous visits to health-care professionals left him fearing he would see no reprieve, but Dr. Nanda had a plan. And the outcome was impressive. “He was taking prescription medications and doing all the management approaches and getting symptom relief but the pain came back the next day,” Nanda says. “It was basically highjacking his life.” The Divergent Health owner and chiropractor specializes in chronic pain issues. He is drawn to challenging cases.

“So many people with chronic pain are not getting better. That's one reason we have the opioid crisis,” Nanda says. “There are other ways to address pain without taking drugs, which just covers up the problems. There are alternatives.” Using a new shockwave treatment with a BTL 6000 Topline (the strongest portable shockwave unit on the market,) Nanda reduced the patient's pain by 80 per cent. That mirrors outcomes enjoyed by most patients treated with the therapy for plantar faciitis, a condition common among runners.

At Divergent Health, a team of doctors, physical therapists and chiropractors focus on sports injuries and chronic pain, treating everything from tennis elbow to frozen shoulder syndrome, Achilles problems and knee pain. With chronic pain, Dr. Nanda concedes success has many measures. The goal is to return a patient to full health, but sometimes it’s about restoring quality of life. “Just like anything in health care, it is not guaranteed to work for everybody,” he says. “The end result is to improve functionality and then there will be an automatic decrease in pain. You are not going to be doing cartwheels, but if you can reduce mental stress, that's good, because that stress can be the worst.”

Divergent Health offers DNA testing for more than 124 conditions and diseases such as breast, prostate and colon cancer as well as rheumatoid arthritis and Alzheimer's – results ideally positioning patients to make preventative health care plans. “Ultimately, educating people is what I enjoy the most,” Dr. Nanda says.

Dr. Nanda can be contacted at:

240 – 8835 Macleod Trail S, Calgary, AB T2H 0M2

403.909.8111 – www.divergenthealth.ca

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor and Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.