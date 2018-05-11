× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Divergent Health Care LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Jason Nanda, DC Dr. Tarn Athwal, MD

Divergent Health Care prides itself in providing a different approach to patients, utilizing an integrative model of practice through evidence-based research to treat people with chronic pain and sporting injuries. The Calgary clinic, founded just over a year ago, sets itself apart by designing personalized pain management and rehabilitation programs for patients.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer patients an alternative treatment option for pain relief so that they can avoid prescription painkillers or even get off them. This is achieved by offering a multi-disciplinary approach to pain that leverages evidence-based treatments,” says Dr. Jason Nanda, founder and chiropractor of the clinic.

At Divergent, patients see the true benefits of multi-disciplinary collaborations as they are assessed by a medical doctor and a chiropractor to attain the best possible outcomes. Treatment options include regenerative injection therapies and shockwave treatments.

“By combining multiple modalities that are supported by research, we are able to offer the most comprehensive treatments possible to get people back on their feet and enjoying life,” says Dr. Nanda.

Dr. Tarn Athwal, a primary care physician, reviews patient cases at the clinic to complete the team. Dr. Athwal holds advanced training in regenerative treatments such as prolotherapy and platelet rich plasma (PRP) injections.

“Chronic pain is the body’s way of telling you something is wrong and both these treatments can be utilized to help the body heal old injuries and target the root cause of pain. We’re talking muscle pain, joint pain or ligamentous injuries,” says Dr. Athwal. “The three main metrics in how we measure progress is: reduction in pain, improvements in mobility/functional status, and decreased reliance on pain medications.“

“What makes Divergent different is our culture. We pride ourselves on being able to work as a team to accurately identify the source of pain, and then begin to target these areas with our pain programs” says Dr. Athwal. “At the end of the day, it’s quite rewarding to be able to offer patients something other than a pill for pain management“

Divergent Health Care

#240, 8835 Macleod Trail South

Calgary, AB, T2V 0R6

403.909.8111

www.divergenthealth.ca

Instagram @divergenthealth Facebook /divergenthealth

