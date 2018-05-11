× Expand Photo: Terry Guscott Di Morelli Skin Care Products Dr. Robert Morrell BSc, MD, DipSM

Dr. Robert Morrell is a Vancouver, B.C., based physician who has been practicing medicine for 35 years. In 1999, he established one of Vancouver’s first medical aesthetics clinics, The Medical Rejuvenation Centre. As an advocate for education, Dr. Morrell and his team of Skin Technicians offer the latest non-invasive treatments and procedures for the whole body, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments and body contouring.

Wanting to offer his patients a post-treatment, homecare regimen, Dr. Morrell began formulating the medical grade skin care line, Di Morelli Skin Care Products in 2008. This line integrates scientifically proven active ingredients to correct common issues in the skin. This includes aging, sun damage, hyperpigmentation (brown spots) and acne. He sought to create a line that was results driven, yet simple enough for anyone to use.

“We developed and tested these skin care products in Vancouver, then went on to produce them in our Toronto laboratory,” says Dr. Morrell. “Each product we would develop had to be unique. It would have the ability to produce a measurable result based on science and medical literature.”

Di Morelli products contain a high concentration of active ingredients; the products are able to produce changes and results without needing clinical treatments and can be used as a standalone treatment at home.

Dr. Morrell believes that healthy skin is beautiful skin. He believes the best investment for the overall health of his patient’s skin is a commitment to a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, healthy eating and regular use of medical grade skin care products. This comes from his own experience of a lifetime of involvement in the athletic community. He served as Medical Director for the Canadian Alpine Ski Team, Physician for the Canadian Olympic Team 2002 and 2010 and is an avid tennis competitor.

“We wanted a product that would affect people’s lives in a positive way. This became the journey that we were on and this became our mission statement,” says Dr. Morrell. “From the beginning, Di Morelli was made to address the skin concerns of people of all ages, all skin types and all skin tones.”

Di Morelli has been embraced all over the world. It’s simplicity and versatility allow Di Morelli to integrate into any lifestyle - from Olympic athletes to weekend hikers, travel enthusiasts and everyone in between.

Di Morelli Skin Care Products can be used to treat most skin concerns, including aging skin, acne and prevent damage from exposure to ultraviolet rays. To learn which medical grade skin care products would be best for your skin, contact Di Morelli’s Skin Specialist at info@dimorelli.com.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.