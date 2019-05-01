Defy Your Limits

× Expand Footjax 1

The AlterG® Anti-Gravity Treadmill™ helps athletes start their recovery from injury sooner, train longer, run faster, and build cardiovascular fitness - safely, naturally, and with minimal impact and joint stress.

AlterG’s patented Differential Air Pressure (DAP) technology, originally developed for NASA, can unweight a person in precise 1% increments to as little as 20% of their body weight. Most athletes run between 50% and 80% of their body weight, depending on injury type and stage of rehab.

If you weigh less you can run with better form, run for a longer duration, and often run faster than you are normally used to. These are the main performance enhancement concepts that runners will capitalize on using the AlterG. Reduced body weight allows you to run with your normal, uninjured gait pattern or even a better gait pattern than you would normally have. After many thousands of repetitions of this better running pattern your neuromuscular system will adapt and start to get used to it. Simply put, your brain and your body are running better!

Alberto Salazar, head of the Oregon Nike Run Project calls it a “turnover effect”. He believes the “G-Trainer” allows more running volume, higher speeds, proper running form, all while decreasing the risk of injury.

Rehab Like a Pro with AlterG®

Pre-surgical and post-surgical rehab can be dramatically enhanced and sped up

Return to sport earlier, with better cardiovascular conditioning and better sport specific running conditioning

Increase training volume while minimizing stress-related injury

Encourage early restoration of lower extremity range of motion

Supports normal gait mechanics and avoids development of compensatory strategies

AlterG® is at Optimal Therapy in Mount Royal University

The first three visits are with Lee MacKenzie, certified Athletic Therapist. Lee will create an AlterG program that will be optimal for you. Sessions usually last about one hour, but of course runners want to run, so there is no time limit per session.

