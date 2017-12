Add a chef to your family tree this holiday season with a gift certificate from Cuisine et Chateau. It’s the perfect gift for those with incredible taste(buds) and it’ll be just the right size! Gift certificates or gift boxes from $119 to $308. (Valid for 18 months from date of purchase).

Cuisine et Chateau

103227 10th Street NW, Calgary

www.cuisineandchateau.com

403.764.COOK (2665)

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.