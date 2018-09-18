Counting Sheep No More

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Centre for Sleep and Human Performance Standing Left to Right: Dr. Marnie Cooke, N.D. B.Sc. and Dr. Katherine Rasmussen ND, B.Ed., BA, Director, Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program; Sitting: Dr. Charles H. Samuels MD, CCFP, DABSM, Medical Director

Chronic insomnia has been associated with anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, diabetes, and can also affect concentration, performance and chronic pain. Thirteen per cent of Canadians suffer from chronic insomnia and most go untreated.

Sleep physicians and behavioural sleep therapists are the most effective first-line treatment for chronic insomnia. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) is often used to wean those reliant on sleep meds by guiding patients to identify and replace thoughts and behaviors that contribute to insomnia and strive to establish sleeping confidence in a constructive way. CBT-I considers your internal biological clock and aims to align bed time and rise time with this clock when possible. Most patients respond to treatment in 2-6 sessions, and both group or individual treatments are effective.

CBT-I is more effective than sleeping pill use alone and it is important for the long-term management of insomnia. Some strategies may involve properly-timed exposure to bright light. It can be used in patients with co-morbid conditions such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, substance abuse, and PTSD. Unlike pills, CBT-I addresses and treats the underlying causes of insomnia.

At Centre for Sleep & Human Performance (CSHP), the programs are individualized and patient-centred. Costs are covered by Alberta Health and Wellness with necessary extensions (if required) to ensure success and confidence in sleep management culminating in enjoyable and restful sleep. Behavioural Sleep Therapists, Dr. Katherine Rasmussen ND, B.Ed., BA and Dr. Marnie Cooke ND, B.Sc., provide expert care and collaboration with Dr. Charles Samuels, Medical Director and CSHP physicians to support an interdisciplinary approach to the diagnosis, management and treatment of insomnia for adolescents and adults. Once the causes of insomnia are identified, programs are implemented and goals are reviewed regularly. The program typically consists of 2 to 6, 45-minute sessions with the behavioural sleep therapist over 2 to 4 weeks.

Centre for Sleep and Human Performance

CENTRE FOR SLEEP & HUMAN PERFORMANCE

Suite 106, 51 Sunpark Drive SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2X 3V4

403 254 6663 ext 1 • www.centreforsleep.com