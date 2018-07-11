CMPNY Cowork is the community based workspace with locations in the heart of Coquitlam and Burnaby, B.C. The world of work has changed and CMPNY provides office space, whether you need a desk or a full private office. Short-term leases and the ability to scale your space up or down on demand help take the risk out of renting office space.

"Here at CMPNY we believe small business, startups and contract workers are the future of business in Canada," says David Morton, Director of Marketing and Sales. "In a world with declining corporate support for employees, independents and contractors have a new set of needs from previous generations of workers. Successfully running a business today takes grit, constant learning and the right environment, so we strive to provide these three crucial elements to our members."

CMPNY not only provides a desk and chair, members gather for social events and business development GRIT classes where they learn how to optimize their work.

"We symbolize the new place that the world has turned to and our hard working community is tight knit and inviting to anyone hustling toward their goals," says CMPNY founder Darryl Bosa. "Sign up for a tour to see the space at CMPNY.com and stay for a free day of coworking. At either location, you’ll always be in good CMPNY."

Founded in 2016 in Burnaby, CMPNY expanded to Coquitlam shortly after. Taking inspiration from his family members, who include a number of successful entrepreneurs, Darryl and his team stay dedicated to supporting the business community and the people going out every day to get it done and make their dreams become realities.

“At the end of the day I want to foster a community of people who take their future into their own hands and go get what they want,” says Bosa.

CMPNY Cowork

Burnaby Office

201 - 4501 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 0E5

burnaby@cmpny.com

Coquitlam Office

301 - 3007 Glen Drive, Coquitlam, BC V3B 0L8

coquitlam@cmpny.com

778.826.1086

www.cmpny.com

Facebook: @CMPNYcowork Twitter: @cmpnycowork Instagram: @cmpnycowork

Click to view the 2018 Business Profiles feature.

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.