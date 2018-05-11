× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Calgary Spinal Decompression Centre Dr. Alan Chong, Clinical Director of CSDC × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Calgary Spinal Decompression Centre Prev Next

For Dr. Alan Chong, nothing is more satisfying than hearing how his work at Calgary Spinal Decompression Centre has provided relief for patients’ pain.

“I am so thankful that I took the opportunity to explore this program (DRX9000). It has changed my life and all for the better,” says a patient in a Google review.

It’s those types of comments that inspire the spirit of Dr. Chong and re-affirms his commitment to the highest quality patient-centred care.

“For many people it’s life-changing,” says Dr. Chong. “My mission is to help people recover and heal — to facilitate healing in a holistic way.”

Calgary Spinal Decompression Centre is a non-surgical spine clinic. Dr. Chong has developed uniquely effective treatment protocols for patients with significant lower back pain and neck pain. They specialize in spinal decompression using the unique DRX9000, a device designed to lengthen and stretch the spine to reduce pressure on compressed discs and spinal nerves.

“It’s like a big power tool. The DRX9000 is sophisticated computerized traction. It’s the unique treatment protocol that gets great results. We always start with a thorough, detailed, spinal consultation. First of all, we’ve got to determine if we can help them,” says Dr. Chong. “Then second, we offer a number of treatment options that might be right for the client. It’s safe and effective relief for many people with degenerative spinal conditions such as bulging discs, compressed discs, sciatica and pinched nerves.”

Dr. Chong, a spine-focused chiropractor with 32 years of clinical experience, says the Centre, which is celebrating its 10th year of success, is exceptionally client-focused and results-oriented. It’s a commitment they have for each and every client that has led to word of the Centre’s success traveling to places far outside of Calgary.

“We have clients who seek us out from all over. Drive-in and fly-in clients come to see us. So we are uniquely positioned to serve a large community. And we’re always open to collaboration and client referrals from other medical experts,” the doctor proudly says.

Calgary Spinal Decompression Centre

Suite 9, 400 Crowfoot Crescent N.W.

Calgary, AB, T3G 5H6

403.276.2732

www.calgaryspinaldecompression.ca

Instagram @dralanchong Twitter @dr_alanchong Facebook: /Calgary-Spinal-Decompression-Centre

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.