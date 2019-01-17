× Expand Calgary Fine Dentistry

How many left-handed mother-daughter dental practices do you think there are in a city of 1.2 million?

We don’t know either. StatsCan doesn’t appear to keep tabs on that sort of statistic for Calgary…

But there is at least one!

Dr Lauren Vredenburg and her mum, Dr Jennifer Maguire, both lefties, practice their profession at their clinic, Calgary Fine Dentistry, on 20th Avenue just east of 19th Street in the city’s inner Northwest. And this week marks the 1-year anniversary of Lauren taking over management from the clinic’s founder, Jennifer.

When Jennifer started dental school at the University of Western Ontario in the 1970s there were four other women in her class of 56. There was one other leftie, a guy. Dentistry then was very much a male-dominated profession. And left-handedness was sometimes problematic as equipment was not always set up or available for lefties.

Jennifer went on to a highly successful dental career, first as an associate dentist in practices run by other dentists while raising her three daughters and then, in 2006 with her youngest off at UBC, launching her own clinic. Convinced that dental health was integral to whole-body fitness, youthful looks and overall health, she founded Calgary Fine Dentistry to embody her own philosophy of holistic patient-centered care of the highest level. Optimal dental health, she maintains, requires an attention to detail and a holistic approach to dental care. It means having your dental and general health concerns fully understood. It means uncovering all of the causes of dental breakdown. It means helping you to achieve a lifetime of optimal dental health, optimal comfort and optimal appearance.

Lauren’s first exposure to dentistry was as an infant, hanging around a dental office with a babysitter while her mother worked. Later Lauren would help out after school, cleaning instruments and answering phones. As a high school student, Lauren accompanied her mother on volunteer dental missions to Central America where she helped with patient triage and instructed Nicaraguan and Guatemalan kids on dental hygiene. Also during high school, Lauren developed serious jaw pain caused by temporomandibular jaw, or TMJ, disorder. The pain was eventually resolved with specialized jaw joint surgery, a challenging personal experience that gave her new insights into dentistry that would eventually lead her to a career in dentistry.

Always an avid athlete, Lauren studied kinesiology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. At UBC she wrote weekly columns on fitness and health for a student newspaper. As she approached the end of her undergraduate kinesiology degree Lauren phoned her mum, Jennifer, and asked her what she thought of her going into dentistry. The answer was unequivocal. Jennifer’s passion for dentistry and for the profession as a career for a woman was infectious and Lauren decided to apply to dental school. When Lauren was admitted to McGill University’s dental school in Montreal, she decided to study there as she was born in Montreal and going back there to study had appeal.

In contrast to her mother’s experience at dental school in the 1970s, in 2010 Lauren found herself in a McGill dental school class with 19 other women of a class of 35. Women have come a long way! Lefties were still a small minority; there were two others.

After graduating with her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from McGill, Lauren moved to Los Angeles to pursue post-graduate dental training at the University of California- Los Angeles, working in a clinic in Venice Beach.

But her love of western Canada and particularly of the Rocky Mountains drew Lauren back to Calgary in 2015, after a decade away, when she joined her mother at Calgary Fine Dentistry. In January of 2018, Lauren took over the management and ownership of the clinic. Jennifer plans to retire in Spring of 2019 when she will have practiced dentistry for 40 years, the last four years side-by-side with her fellow leftie daughter.

Both Lauren and her mother Jennifer have always led active lives. They have really taken to heart the philosophy that dental health is just one component of overall health and well being. Also, being in dentistry is very physically demanding. If you do not keep up with regular physical activity you the demands of the work can take a serious toll on your body. Both mother and daughter have completed marathons and various triathlons over the years and are avid skiers in the winter.

Lauren continues to lead Calgary Fine Dentistry with the same philosophy of holistic patient-centered care of the highest level with which her mother founded the clinic. And Lauren sure is happy with her decision to return to Calgary 3.5 years ago. She and her husband, Phillip Benson, spend as much of their free time as possible in the mountains.