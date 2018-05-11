× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Calgary Fine Dentistry LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Christine Lilge, DDS Dr. Lauren Vredenburg, DMD Dr. Jennifer Maguire, DDS

Dentistry has played a significant role in Dr. Lauren Vredenburg’s life. Growing up with a mother who is a dentist, Dr. Vredenburg faced her own complicated dental issues during high school. Today, she leads Calgary Fine Dentistry, the practice founded by her mom, Dr. Jennifer Maguire.

“I had had my own dental challenges as a teen and had to have jaw joint surgery when I was in Grade 12. This was followed by my jaw being wired shut for most of the year. That experience really inspired me to be able to help people in similar situations,” says Dr. Vredenburg. “After studying at UBC, McGill and UCLA I returned home to join my mother in practice. And I truly did feel like I was coming home. I had been exposed to different types of dental practices but Calgary Fine Dentistry felt just right for me.”

Dr. Maguire established Calgary Fine Dentistry in 2006, implementing her own progressive practice philosophy after working at other offices for more than 20 years. Dr. Christine Lilge joined Dr. Maguire in 2010. In 2015, Dr. Vredenburg joined her mother's team and in 2018 took over as clinic director/owner. Dr. Maguire continues to see patients alongside her.

“The philosophy of Calgary Fine Dentistry is to help optimize overall health and wellness, which includes oral health,” says Dr. Vredenburg. “We like to spend a little bit longer with our patients to really get to know them and determine what the best course of action would be for their treatment.”

Fine dentistry means having the patient’s dental and general health concerns fully understood. It means uncovering all of the causes of dental breakdown. It means helping people to achieve a lifetime of optimal dental health, optimal comfort, and optimal appearance. And optimal dental health requires fine dentistry, attention to detail, a higher level of quality and a wholistic approach to dental care that is above ordinary.

Like mother, like daughter.

Calgary Fine Dentistry

#206, 1910 20th Ave. N.W.

Calgary, AB, T2M 1H5

403.284.3061

www.calgaryfinedentistry.com

Instagram @calgary_fine_dentistry Facebook /calgaryfinedentistry

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.