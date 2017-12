This barely there pullover from Brooks has a back panel that expands to cover a backpack, providing wind- and water-resistant coverage that won't slow you down. The Cascadia Shell packs into its front pocket for easy portability, has UPF 50+ and is ventilated underarm and side. Available for men and women.

Brooks Sports Ltd.

www.brooksrunning.ca

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.