Take your Active Lifestyle to the next level with Brand Townhomes

What makes Brand Townhomes in Cochrane the ideal home for today’s active outdoor enthusiasts? Aside from the obvious charm of small town living and the many benefits of living in a brand new maintenance free townhome, would be the incredible close proximity to the Rocky Mountains. Imagine hiking, biking, skiing and snowboarding less than a hour away!

Brand Townhomes, a new development by Birchwood Properties, is located in Heartland, one of Cochrane’s most popular new communities. With over 30 parks, countless numbers of walking and cycling trails, and just a quick 40 minute drive to the mountains, Cochrane is perfect for your daily dose of outdoor activity.

Equal to the incredible location, Brand Townhomes offers a beautiful neighbourhood of modern townhomes all with attached garages. Inspired by Cochrane’s Western heritage, this exciting project is made up of 2 & 3 Storey townhomes. Open concept designs, functional floorplans, modern colour palettes, and stylish interior finishes including rustic wide plank laminate floors and stainless steel appliances. You have your choice of homes across from the park, backing on green space, or with incredible mountain views. Plus did we mention Brand is pet friendly?

Brand Townhomes is redefining small town living. Living in Heartland you’ll enjoy being far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, while still having a quick commute to Calgary. Enrich your lifestyle with Brand Townhomes. Move West and start living your best life!

Brand Townhomes

www.brandtownhomes.ca