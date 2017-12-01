Botanica Health

Turmeric Golden Mylk by Botanica is a modern take on a traditional Ayurvedic beverage. Made from a whole food blend of turmeric, dates, coconut, cardamom, ashwagandha, black pepper, and cinnamon - it pairs perfectly with a cup of almond milk. Treat your loved ones to a healthy cup of Turmeric Golden Mylk this holiday season.

