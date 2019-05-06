× Expand Photo: Katy Whitt Beacon Hill Chiropractic and Massage 2019

LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Janice Patterson, DTCM, R.Acu; Dr. Mehrdad Ghaliai, DC (chiropractor); Dr. Sherra Sanders, BSc DC (chiropractor);Dr. Michael Schmolke, DC (chiropractor & Clinic Director); Dr. Brett Lypchuk, DC (chiropractor), Dr. Kyle Ryley, DTCM, R.Acu

If it’s your first time visiting Beacon Hill Chiropractic and Massage, you may be surprised to find that beyond the modest storefront entrance is a large well-appointed clinic and an enthusiastic and dedicated team of almost 30 people with a common goal – meeting your wellness needs.

At the helm is Dr. Michael Schmolke, a chiropractor who has treated patients in Calgary for 23 years. Since taking over the Beacon Hill clinic in 2012, he has brought together a diverse team of natural health care professionals. To date, Dr. Schmolke and his practitioners have touched the lives of some 25,000 people in the Calgary area.

The chiropractic group includes Schmolke and three associates, Dr. Sherra Sanders, Dr. Mehrdad Ghaliai, and Dr. Brett Lypchuk.

Rounding out the team of doctors are two practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine: Dr. Janice Patterson and Dr. Kyle Ryley. Both are registered acupuncturists.

Eleven massage therapists are also available to support patient care. And, completing the clinic team are ten patient care facilitators.

“The first visit is an assessment that allows us to customize care to meet an individual’s specific needs,” says Lynne Marshall, lead patient care specialist. “We take pride in providing a consistently high, and personalized, patient experience.”

In addition to chiropractic care, traditional Chinese medicine, and massage, services include motor vehicle accident rehab, orthotics, nutrition consults, lifestyle management, cupping, cold laser therapy and athletic rehab.

The clinic serves clients of all ages, from as early as pre-natal and infancy, through midlife, and well into senior years. Some patients come to heal injuries and remedy pain, others are focused on maintaining optimum wellness and quality of life.

Clients come from all walks of life. Some are athletes – amateur and professional.

“We see all kinds of athletes,” says Marshall. “They come to us for injury management and to work on their competitive edge. They like our multi-disciplinary approach to care, our one-stop shopping.”

The clinic is open seven days a week with evening appointments available Monday to Friday.

Beacon Hill Chiropractic and Massage

11636 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3R 0A1

www.getbetterfaster.ca • 403.516.1141

Instagram @bhcm_yyc Facebook @bhcmyyc