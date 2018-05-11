× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Axis Foot and Ankle Clinic Dr. Andrew Irvine, DPM

When it comes to feet, Dr. Andrew Irvine walks the talk. Passionate about his podiatry practice, he is committed to getting patients back on their feet by building the proper foundation for the body from the ground up.

At the root of many foot problems is biomechanics, says Dr. Irvine. Pain that slowly creeps into everyday living, often with no apparent injury. As a foot specialist, Dr. Irvine will reach into his toolkit, beginning with a biomechanical analysis to study foot structure and function. Custom-fit orthotics are often a first step to realign the platform you stand on and get your foot position back to neutral.

“Biomechanics relates to foot structure and how it affects foot function as a shock absorber and a rigid lever. We specialize in orthotics and we do an excellent job in assessing the problem and prescribing the appropriate accommodations as far as orthotics are concerned,” says Dr. Irvine. “Most patients come in and they don’t even recall when their pain started. Even with sports medicine, they don’t remember a specific incident that caused it.”

Orthotics help to stabilize the foot to reduce mechanical stress on tissue such as joints, tendons and ligaments. If we can reduce or eliminate constant new damage, then the body has a much better chance of healing the existing problem and prevent re-injury. If required, additional treatments offered such as extracorporeal shockwave therapy, cold laser and injection prolotherapy have a better chance of being successful.

“I don’t care if it’s knee pain, heel pain, an ingrown nail or just a callous, usually there is some biomechanical relationship to that injury,” says Dr. Irvine. “I educate my patients and try to explain it in layman’s terms what’s going on and how we can fix it.”

Axis Foot and Ankle Clinic has three locations in Calgary. Dr. Irvine started Axis in 2008. He earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Irvine is a member of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine.

“We help athletes and non-athletes from two-year-olds to 92-year-olds get back to their daily activities pain-free” says Dr. Irvine. “Even with somebody who is not that active, we still try to keep them mobile and keep the joints moving and keep the lungs and the heart going.”

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.