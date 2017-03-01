Athletics Alberta Race Packages

× Expand Photo: Athletics Alberta Athletics Alberta

Athletics Alberta is the provincial organizing body for track and field, cross country and road running. As a branch member of Athletics Canada, Athletics Alberta is made up of individual members, member clubs and affiliated organizations. The purpose of the Association is to promote, encourage and develop the widest participation and the highest proficiency in the sport of Athletics.

Athletics Alberta is excited to announce the most comprehensive race package available to race directors in Alberta. Through our strategic partnerships, race directors will now have access to a turnkey solution with regards to Timing, Registration, Insurance and Sanctioning. We are confident we will be able to offer the highest quality services at very competitive pricing.

Customized Registration – Create and manage all aspects of your event to provide a better user experience through our customized registration portal.

Innovative Timing Systems by Jaguar (Chip race timing) – Jaguar is an industry leader in race timing. With Jaguar, you can display live results on TV screens, send text messages, update your website live, post results on Facebook or Twitter, display race data on kiosks, do live registrations pre-race and on site, print race certificates, capture photographs at all timing points, provide live tracking of athletes on iPhones or Android devices, and so much more! ***Innovative Timing Systems and the cat face logo are registered trademarks of Innovative Timing Systems, LLC.

Insurance – General Liability, Directors and Officers, and AD&D. Athletics Alberta has partnered with BFL and Athletics Canada to offer the most competitive pricing and comprehensive event insurance for your race. We also have run club insurance available for both the casual and the competitive runner.

– General Liability, Directors and Officers, and AD&D. Athletics Alberta has partnered with BFL and Athletics Canada to offer the most competitive pricing and comprehensive event insurance for your race. We also have run club insurance available for both the casual and the competitive runner. Race Event Sanctioning & Certification – Belong to a community of race directors that operates with the highest quality assurances by having your event sanctioned and certified.

Pricing for all services will be available in April 2017. Promotional pricing is available for Race Directors that activate an annual membership with Athletics Alberta. Please contact the Athletics Alberta office for more information.

