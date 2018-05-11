× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Aspen Dental Care LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Holly Fritz, BSc DDS Dr. Dima Oweis, BSc DDS

A conversation is the way your patient-doctor relationship starts at Aspen Dental Care. Getting to know patients as people, working toward their priorities and considering any trepidations they might have about going to the dentist is all crucial information to deliver the best care possible.

And the approach is working, says clinic owner Dr. Dima Oweis, as patients often compliment staff on their experiences at Aspen Dental Care and their client base has evolved primarily through word of mouth.

“We really focus on getting to know patients as individuals and to learn their needs and fears and priorities,” says Dr. Oweis. “Our patients frequently tell us that they appreciate that we took the time to listen to their concerns and that we communicated back to them our recommendations in a gentle and non-judgemental manner."

“We worked hard to put together a team of dental professionals who are not only highly skilled, but who genuinely care about the experience of every single patient who walks through our doors.”

Aspen Dental Care opened in 2009. Dr. Oweis has been working at the clinic since she graduated that year and bought the clinic in 2013. Dr. Holly Fritz also joined the Aspen Dental Care team in 2013. Both graduates of the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Dr. Oweis and Dr. Fritz share a similar philosophy of practice. They consider themselves conservative dentists who focus on prevention and minimally invasive procedures to preserve natural teeth.

The clinic has a cavity-free wall of fame where children get to proudly display their smiles and enter a monthly draw for fun prizes. The dentists use the Invisalign system to keep patients’ teeth in proper alignment. And recently, Aspen Dental Care acquired the iTero Elements Scanner — its first digital impressions unit — which Dr. Oweis describes as a “game changer,” allowing the clinic to closely monitor changes in patients’ teeth and gums.

“When people come in they see that we’re laid back,” says Dr. Oweis. “We’re not a pushy office by any means. We make recommendations that we feel our patients can benefit from and we definitely include them in the decision-making process. We want to empower them."

Aspen Dental Care

2104 10 Aspen Stone Blvd. S.W.

Calgary, AB, T3H 0K3

403.252.7732

www.aspendentalcare.ca

Facebook /AspendentalcareDrDimaOweis

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.