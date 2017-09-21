Ask a Skin Specialist: Apres Summer Skin Care

× 1 of 2 Expand Di Morelli × 2 of 2 Expand Di Morelli Prev Next

Even though we try our best to keep our skin protected from the sun’s rays, our skin still experiences the side effects of summer. This can include dryness, fine lines and increase of hyperpigmentation (brown spots). Allow me to introduce Di Morelli Skin Care Products to you! It is a medical grade skin care line that takes the guessing game out of post-sun skin care by providing 3 simple steps for repairing your skin: Hydration, Antioxidants and Exfoliation.

Your best treatment to combat dry skin is using a moisturizer containing an ingredient called Hyaluronic Acid. This ingredient is naturally found in your body and is responsible for binding moisture to the skin. Adding this ingredient to your daily regimen by applying Di Morelli Moisturizer will leave your skin hydrated, plump and healthy.

Skin repair doesn’t end with hydration alone - enter antioxidants

UVA & UVB rays can generate harmful free radicals which can damage skin cells, contributing to premature aging and damage. However there are nutrients you can apply to the skin to help minimize this damage.

Di Morelli Vitamin C Serum for Face and Eye works to correct existing damage and prevent new damage to the skin. Daily topical application of Vitamin C Serum will:

inhibit the formation of melanin, so less brown spots will form over the years

decrease existing brown spots

firm the skin by stimulating collagen and elastin

decrease inflammation

A proper exfoliant is the final step to repairing the skin. Retinol has always been the gold standard ingredient when it comes to skin rejuvenation. It has an exfoliating effect on the skin which leaves a smooth, even texture, causing it to look more youthful and healthy. Retinol exfoliates by speeding up the turnover of cells on the surface causing the outer cells to exfoliate faster. It also stimulates collagen and elastin, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

We invite you to experience Di Morelli for yourself! Please enjoy a 15% discount off your first purchase on dimorelli.com with coupon code: impact15

Before starting your new skin care routine using Di Morelli Skin Care Products we invite you to contact our Skin Specialist through our website for customized product recommendations.

Di Morelli Skin Care Products Inc.

Toll Free: (855) 330-7714 Telephone: (604) 428-1561 www.dimorelli.com