Adopting the advanced digital engineering derived directly from the multi award winning IC7, the all-new IC6 offers more technology and value than any Cycle has before. Boasting the powerful full color, android-driven WattRate TFT Computer – self-powered by the bike’s generator – the IC6 is ready to connect riders to their workouts, and to the digital world, like never before. Myride® VX Personal adds immersive, video-based instruction and entertainment directly to the handlebar of your Indoor Cycle. Three built-in apps provide advanced data accuracy, results-orientated coaching and stunning footage from around the globe.

Apple Fitness products are available at: www.applefitness.com

25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SALE ON NOW!

*Visit us in store to see sale prices.

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.