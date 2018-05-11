× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Antosz Vincelli Orthodontics LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Robert Vincelli, DMD, FRCD(C) | Dr. Mark Antosz, DMD D. Ortho

You would be forgiven if you mistake Antosz Vincelli Orthodontics for the headquarters of the Justice League. Life-sized superheroes such as Superman and Spiderman stand watch over staff and patients at the Calgary specialty practice.

But it’s Dr. Mark Antosz and Dr. Robert Vincelli who protect your teeth, with a superpower of making patients smile.

This orthodontic team revels in the comic book hero world, as evidenced by an awesome display of statues, light sabres and other collectibles gathered over Dr. Antosz’s 30 years as a specialist.

The doctors’ focus goes beyond straight teeth to creating "healthy bites" for all their patients, from age 3 to 83.

“Healthy bite implies many things involving how teeth fit and function in relation to jaw muscles and jaw joints. Having a healthy bite is arguably the most important part of dental health,” says Dr. Antosz. “Without a healthy bite, the best teeth and the best dental work will fail. Without a healthy bite, you can have gum disease and lose teeth despite the best home care and hygiene.”

Two patient demographics highlight the importance of having a healthy bite. Children aged 8 to 10, who are developing an unhealthy bite, and those over 50, who have had the condition for decades.

“Parents of these children will ask: “What if we do nothing?” Dr. Antosz's answer: “They will end up like our 50-plus patients. They will have the same bite problems, but those will be much harder to fix, possibly involving jaw surgery. They may have painful jaw problems. And they will generally have lost teeth because of wear, breakage or bone loss and may need tens of thousands of dollars of dental work after the orthodontics is done.”

Sometimes those 50-plus adults ask: “What if I do nothing?” That leads to another question of what they want their life to be like in their 80s?

“Do you want to have ongoing dental problems in the years where perhaps your overall health is compromised? Or do you want to stop the damage now and create a healthier situation for those Golden Years?”

While you can do orthodontic treatment at any age, earlier correction is simpler, far less expensive and makes for a more pleasant and healthy life.

