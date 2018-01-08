× 1 of 3 Expand Calgary YMCA × 2 of 3 Expand Calgary YMCA × 3 of 3 Expand Calgary YMCA Prev Next

YMCA Calgary is a charitable, health and fitness organization focused on the well-being of all those that come through our doors. The YMCA is so much more than a quality gym. It is a place to connect with others and belong to a vibrant community of health-focused individuals.

Our seven YMCA locations are filled with state-of-the-art equipment. This means you can build the best workout possible using the best equipment available. Working on improving your 10K time? We’ve got you covered with quality treadmills and tracks. Trying to improve your strength and muscle composition? Our world-class strength and conditioning areas are just the place for you. Looking to speed up your lap time in the swim lanes? Our pools can contribute to your success.

In addition to our superior infrastructure, it is our quality staff and fitness team that really makes our YMCA locations shine. Every day, there are trained staff ready to answer any questions you have. We also have qualified personal trainers at each location who have the ability to make you faster, stronger and healthier through focused fitness sessions based around your interests. These amazing members of our YMCA community will help you reach your fitness goals and make you feel even more connected.

Take your health and fitness to the next level with over 115 drop-in classes throughout the city every week, free with admission or membership. You can also join a YMCA program to learn a new skill or perfect an old one. Whatever your goal, YMCA Calgary offers programs to suit all ages, abilities and interests.

You will find like-minded, healthy people here at the YMCA that will help keep you accountable to your fitness goals and encourage you to have fun while doing it. Join us for a workout at YMCA Calgary today and get to know our healthy, connected community.

YMCA Calgary Locations

Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA - 403.269.6701 - 101 - 3 St SW

Saddletowne YMCA - 403.237.2393 - #180, 7556 Falconridge Blvd NE

Shawnessy YMCA - 403.256.5533 - Suite 400, 333 Shawville Blvd SE

South Health Campus YMCA - 403.956.3900 - 4448 Front Street SE

Remington YMCA in Quarry Park - 403.351.6678 - 108 Quarry Park Rd

Melcor YMCA at Crowfoot - 403.547.6576 - 8100 John Laurie Blvd NW

Coming SOON - January 15, 2018!

Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge - 11300 Rocky Ridge Rd NW

COMING SOON IN 2019!

Seton YMCA

YMCA Calgary

Facebook: /ymcacalgary

Twitter: @YMCA_Calgary

Instagram @ymcacalgary

www.YMCACalgary.org

