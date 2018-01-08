× 1 of 3 Expand Wynn Fitness Clubs × 2 of 3 Expand Wynn Fitness Clubs × 3 of 3 Expand Wynn Fitness Clubs Prev Next

Wynn Fitness Clubs are proudly Canadian owned and operated, offering five convenient locations in Mississauga, Richmond Hill, North York, Scarborough and Downtown Toronto. In an industry dominated by large,over-crowded U.S. big-box chains, Wynn Fitness promises to offer the friendliest, full-service, affordable and inspiring fitness experience under one roof.

Our downtown Toronto gym at 98 The Esplanade is situated right beside St. Lawrence Marketplace and is a beautiful, trendy boutique-style health club where members are always welcomed by name, with a smile. This location caters to a busy downtown lifestyle, with the service, programs, amenities, and classes you would expect to find in an executive-level club. This community-minded gym is also very supportive of its neighbours, often participating in events and opportunities that make Toronto a better place.

Featuring state-of-the-art resistance equipment, well maintained functional training and stretching areas, impressive cardio theatre and a beautiful, bright group fitness studio, this club has a lot to offer to any gym enthusiast. With a large variety of group classes and top-level instructors, our gym has become the popular spot in the neighbourhood. This Wynn Fitness location is also host to the number 1 Krav-Maga program in the city, run by Elite Martial Arts School, which offers a FREE introductory class for all gym members every Wednesday at 5.30 p.m.

To guarantee a great start for each new member, Wynn Fitness offers a complimentary InBody scan ($99 value), which provides the most accurate body composition analysis on the market in less than one minute! Used by professional sports teams and hospitals, it helps us create a very accurate roadmap for each new member, regardless of their starting point.

A top-notch trainer team, a physiotherapy program that consistently receives rave reviews and our popular eucalyptus steam rooms are other key features of our club.

We invite you to come and experience the difference! Visit www.wynnspecial.com for a FREE pass to our club.

5 LOCATIONS

Mississauga - 905.276.0040 - 1590 Dundas St E - Mississauga, Ont. L4x 2Z2

North York - 416.633.9966 - 2737 Keele Street - North York, Ont. M3M 2E9

Downtown Toronto - 416.366.9966 - 98 The Esplanade - Toronto, Ont. M5E 1A9

Scarborough - 416.412.0007 - 10 Milner Business Court - Toronto, Ont. M1B 3C6

Richmond Hill - 11160 Yonge St - Richmond Hill, Ont. L4S 1H5

