World Health has been inspiring Calgarians to live a healthy and active lifestyle for over 30 years. We offer members eight convenient fitness centres to choose from. Whether you’re at work or home, chances are we’ve got a gym near you.
A new addition to the heart of the city, our Calgary Place location sets the contemporary standard for World Health’s fitness facilities. Experience three levels of floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto Calgary’s core. Accessible from the +15, Calgary Place provides a convenient downtown location with the most advanced fitness equipment in terms of cutting-edge technology and innovation.
If your fitness goal is to lose weight, increase strength, rehabilitate an injury, or improve everyday performance, we can help.
CALGARY
- Bay - 403.265.3444 - 217 7 Avenue SW
- Calgary Place - 403.452.0254 - 252, 414 3 Street SW
- Edgemont - 403.239.4048 - 7222 Edgemont Blvd NW
- Macleod - 403.974.0300 - 4344 Macleod Trail SW
- Midnapore - 403.201.7677 - 21, 240 Midpark Way SE
- North Hill - 403.284.4597 - 1632 14 Avenue NW
- Richmond - 403.240.1555 - 4604 37 Street SW
- Sunridge - 403.590.9250 - 2525 36 Street NE
World Health
Facebook: WorldHealthCA
Twitter: @worldhealthyyc
Instagram: @worldhealthyyc
https://calgary.worldhealth.ca
