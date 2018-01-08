× 1 of 2 Expand World Health × 2 of 2 Expand World Health Prev Next

World Health has been inspiring Calgarians to live a healthy and active lifestyle for over 30 years. We offer members eight convenient fitness centres to choose from. Whether you’re at work or home, chances are we’ve got a gym near you.

A new addition to the heart of the city, our Calgary Place location sets the contemporary standard for World Health’s fitness facilities. Experience three levels of floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto Calgary’s core. Accessible from the +15, Calgary Place provides a convenient downtown location with the most advanced fitness equipment in terms of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

If your fitness goal is to lose weight, increase strength, rehabilitate an injury, or improve everyday performance, we can help.

CALGARY

Bay - 403.265.3444 - 217 7 Avenue SW

- 403.265.3444 - 217 7 Avenue SW Calgary Place - 403.452.0254 - 252, 414 3 Street SW

- 403.452.0254 - 252, 414 3 Street SW Edgemont - 403.239.4048 - 7222 Edgemont Blvd NW

- 403.239.4048 - 7222 Edgemont Blvd NW Macleod - 403.974.0300 - 4344 Macleod Trail SW

- 403.974.0300 - 4344 Macleod Trail SW Midnapore - 403.201.7677 - 21, 240 Midpark Way SE

- 403.201.7677 - 21, 240 Midpark Way SE North Hill - 403.284.4597 - 1632 14 Avenue NW

- 403.284.4597 - 1632 14 Avenue NW Richmond - 403.240.1555 - 4604 37 Street SW

- 403.240.1555 - 4604 37 Street SW Sunridge - 403.590.9250 - 2525 36 Street NE

World Health

Facebook: WorldHealthCA

Twitter: @worldhealthyyc

Instagram: @worldhealthyyc

https://calgary.worldhealth.ca

