× Expand Surfset YYC

You don't have to be a Surfer to Surf!

Surfset YYC offers inspired group fitness + Barre + TRX + Boxing + Pilates + Circuit workouts that focus on CORE, BALANCE and STRENGTH.

Recovering from injury? Bored with your workouts? Book your board today using promo code SURF2018 for 50% OFF your Single Ride!

Surfset YYC

120,5403 Crowchild Trail NW

Calgary, Alta. T3B 4Z1

Facebook: /SURFSET-YYC-Fitness-and-Wellness-Studio

Twitter: @SURFSET_YYC

Instagram: @surfsetyyc

587.353.SURF (7873)

Click to view the entire 2018 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.