Spa Lady is a safe, comfortable women's fitness community with eight convenient locations in Calgary and Edmonton to serve you.

With the recent addition of Beacon Heights in Calgary and Whitemud in Edmonton, Spa Lady’s new design features executive style change rooms, state-of-the-art equipment and group fitness spaces, including cycle and mind and body studios.

Spa Lady’s dedication to innovation in programming and service allows you to take a unique, individualized approach to achieving your health and wellness goals.

Whether it’s with a personal trainer, in an instructor-led group fitness class, or exercising with friends, all women regardless of their fitness level can enjoy a safe and effective workout at Spa Lady.

CALGARY

Beacon Heights - 587.393.3930 - 600, 12024 Sarcee Trail NW

Canyon Meadows - 403.271.2772 - 158, 13226 Macleod Trail SE

Trans-Canada Mall - 403.250.2772 - A160, 1440 52 Street NW

Westbrook Mall - 403.240.2772 - 1002 37 Street SW

EDMONTON

Century Park - 780.474.5239 - 10950 23 Avenue NW

Northgate - 780.471.5239 - 2010, 9499 137 Avenue NW

West Edmonton Mall - 780.484.5239 - 2052, 8882 170 Street NW

Whitemud - 780.468.2722 - 4406 17 Street NW

Spa Lady

Facebook: /spaladyfitness

Instagram: @spaladyfitness

Twitter: @spalady

www.spalady.ca

