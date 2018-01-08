× 1 of 3 Expand Orangetheory Fitness × 2 of 3 Expand Orangetheory Fitness × 3 of 3 Expand Orangetheory Fitness Prev Next

If you are looking to get a leg up on another fast approaching run and race season, Orangetheory Fitness could be your secret weapon. With a unique heart-rate training system on world class treadmills, Orangetheory's running experts can guide you to better fitness and higher performance for 2018.

First launched in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in 2010, Orangetheory Fitness has transformed into one of the world’s top fitness franchises. The 60-minute heart-rate monitored, high-intensity interval training concept has helped tens of thousands of members lose weight, get toned and meet their overall fitness goals.

Orangetheory Fitness is a unique, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory’s heart-rate-monitored training is designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Led by skilled personal trainers, participants use a variety of equipment including treadmills, water rowing machines, TRX Suspension Training and free weights, burning anywhere from 500 to 1,000 calories.

Training at Orangetheory focuses on endurance, strength and power, allowing you to enhance performance in all phases. Runners know that rarely will a course be flat - so strength work, hills and speedwork are key to building muscles and increasing speed and stride length.

Michael McDonald, Matt Kellett, Matt Smolley and Skye Kaiss have brought six Orangetheory Fitness studios to Calgary, located in Kensington on 10th ST NW, Creekside shopping centre, Royal Oak shopping centre, Westsprings Village, Shawnessy shopping centre, and Seton shopping centre SE, as well as Marda Loop and Airdrie locations coming soon.

6 CALGARY & AREA LOCATIONS

Shawnessy - 587.481.8765 - 70 Shawville Blvd. SE

- 587.481.8765 - 70 Shawville Blvd. SE Kensington - 403.306.0161 - 301 10th St NW

- 403.306.0161 - 301 10th St NW Seton - 403.570.8730 - #190 19489 Seton Crescent SE

- 403.570.8730 - #190 19489 Seton Crescent SE West Springs Village - 403.727.6776 - #8003, 873 85th Street SW

- 403.727.6776 - #8003, 873 85th Street SW Creekside - 587.316.2121 - #126 - 11988 Symon’s Valley Road NW

- 587.316.2121 - #126 - 11988 Symon’s Valley Road NW Royal Oak - 403.474.8959 - #317 8888 Country Hills Blvd NW

COMING SOON!

Airdrie - 587.409.4959 - Unit 380 2700 - Main St.

- 587.409.4959 - Unit 380 2700 - Main St. Marda Loop - 587.355.6655 - 1931 - 33 Ave SW

