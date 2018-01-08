Mount Royal University Recreation

We inspire healthy, active lifestyles through fun, student-led experiences. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, try something new, improve physical health and wellness, or simply play, we offer a wide-array of activities and membership options to help you get active your way.

Our well-maintained and accessible facility includes:

  • 14,000 sq. ft. Fitness Centre
  • 3 fitness studios
  • 200 metre indoor track
  • 25 metre salt water pool
  • 40 ft. climbing wall
  • 6 international squash courts
  • 2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts
  • men’s, women’s and family or gender inclusive change rooms

We also know you’re busy, so we’ve created our FlexFit Pass to let you drop-in to unlimited fitness classes when it works for you. Only $125 for non-members during the winter school term! Check us out - we’d love to meet you. 

4825 Mount Royal Gate SW

Calgary, Alta T3E 6K6

Facebook: MRUrecreation

Twitter: MRUrecreation

Instagram: MRUrecreation

YouTube: MRUrecreation

403.440.6517

www.mru.ca/recreation

