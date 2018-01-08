× 1 of 3 Expand Mount Royal University Recreation × 2 of 3 Expand Mount Royal University Recreation × 3 of 3 Expand Mount Royal University Recreation Prev Next

We inspire healthy, active lifestyles through fun, student-led experiences. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, try something new, improve physical health and wellness, or simply play, we offer a wide-array of activities and membership options to help you get active your way.

Our well-maintained and accessible facility includes:

14,000 sq. ft. Fitness Centre

3 fitness studios

200 metre indoor track

25 metre salt water pool

40 ft. climbing wall

6 international squash courts

2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts

men’s, women’s and family or gender inclusive change rooms

We also know you’re busy, so we’ve created our FlexFit Pass to let you drop-in to unlimited fitness classes when it works for you. Only $125 for non-members during the winter school term! Check us out - we’d love to meet you.

Mount Royal University Recreation

4825 Mount Royal Gate SW

Calgary, Alta T3E 6K6

Facebook: MRUrecreation

Twitter: MRUrecreation

Instagram: MRUrecreation

YouTube: MRUrecreation

403.440.6517

www.mru.ca/recreation

Click to view the entire 2018 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.