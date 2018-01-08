1 of 3
Mount Royal University Recreation
2 of 3
Mount Royal University Recreation
3 of 3
Mount Royal University Recreation
We inspire healthy, active lifestyles through fun, student-led experiences. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, try something new, improve physical health and wellness, or simply play, we offer a wide-array of activities and membership options to help you get active your way.
Our well-maintained and accessible facility includes:
- 14,000 sq. ft. Fitness Centre
- 3 fitness studios
- 200 metre indoor track
- 25 metre salt water pool
- 40 ft. climbing wall
- 6 international squash courts
- 2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts
- men’s, women’s and family or gender inclusive change rooms
We also know you’re busy, so we’ve created our FlexFit Pass to let you drop-in to unlimited fitness classes when it works for you. Only $125 for non-members during the winter school term! Check us out - we’d love to meet you.
Mount Royal University Recreation
4825 Mount Royal Gate SW
Calgary, Alta T3E 6K6
Facebook: MRUrecreation
Twitter: MRUrecreation
Instagram: MRUrecreation
YouTube: MRUrecreation
403.440.6517
Click to view the entire 2018 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.