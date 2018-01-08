× Expand Flex Haus

Flex Haus is a boutique fitness studio located inside the chic Aloft Hotel across from McMahon Stadium.

We offer a unique program structure designed to give our clients noticeable physical improvements while simultaneously assisting in mindset development and personal growth. We call this the "Triangle Effect" - making sure we cover all aspects of health and wellness physically, mentally and spiritually.

At Flex Haus you can find a variety of fusion classes including spin, TRX, resistance training (weights and bands), plyometrics, yoga (vinyasa and yin), boxing/kickboxing, and cardio conditioning housed under ONE roof.

This means you no longer need multiple memberships to different studios and gyms - you can get it ALL HERE!

With regular fitness challenges, relevant workshops and a gang of badass instructors, your results are our number one priority! #comeflexwithus

Flex Haus

2359 Banff Trail NW

Calgary, Alta. T2M 4L2

Facebook: /flexhausfitness

Instagram: @flexhausfitness

www.flexhausfitness.com

