Flex Haus
Flex Haus is a boutique fitness studio located inside the chic Aloft Hotel across from McMahon Stadium.
We offer a unique program structure designed to give our clients noticeable physical improvements while simultaneously assisting in mindset development and personal growth. We call this the "Triangle Effect" - making sure we cover all aspects of health and wellness physically, mentally and spiritually.
At Flex Haus you can find a variety of fusion classes including spin, TRX, resistance training (weights and bands), plyometrics, yoga (vinyasa and yin), boxing/kickboxing, and cardio conditioning housed under ONE roof.
This means you no longer need multiple memberships to different studios and gyms - you can get it ALL HERE!
With regular fitness challenges, relevant workshops and a gang of badass instructors, your results are our number one priority! #comeflexwithus
Flex Haus
2359 Banff Trail NW
Calgary, Alta. T2M 4L2
Facebook: /flexhausfitness
Instagram: @flexhausfitness
Click to view the entire 2018 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.