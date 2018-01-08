× 1 of 4 Expand Elite Martial Arts × 2 of 4 Expand Elite Martial Arts × 3 of 4 Expand Elite Martial Arts × 4 of 4 Expand Elite Martial Arts Prev Next

Elite Martial Arts, Krav Maga Training Centres has served as Toronto and GTA’s top ranked Krav Maga training centre since its inception in 2013. The school is a three-time Consumer’s Choice Award winner for “Best Martial Arts – GTA Central” and currently holds the top ranking in publications such as BlogTO and YELP.

EMA is an official training centre that is certified by the Krav Maga Association of Canada (KMC). Each school is owned and operated by EMA Founder Dan Novak, who also serves as the Lead Instructor for KMC. Dan is an expert Level 6 Instructor with KMC, as well as a first degree Krav Maga black belt and a Muay Thai Kru under the Canadian National Muay Thai coach, Ajahn Suchart.

The school offers an excellent variety of classes and programs at each of their locations serving downtownToronto, Mississauga and North York. In addition to their award winning Krav Maga program, EMA offers an excellent fitness program with their Elite Conditioning (30 minute full body workout), Muay Thai, Weapons Defence training and a FREE women’s self-defenceprogram offered monthly to the communities they serve.

Each location is operated out of the Wynn Fitness Studios. Although Wynn and Elite operate as separate business, their members have a great advantage of discounted dual memberships. Memberships at Elite include unlimited access to all programs and classes, use of the Wynn Fitness amenities and inclusion at all 3 EMA Locations. Elite’s well-earned reputation for quality martial arts training has truly set them apart from other schools currently serving Toronto and the GTA.

3 Elite Martial Arts Locations

Toronto: 98 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M3M 2E9 – 647.406.9862

North York: 2737 Keele Street, North York, ON M3M 2E9 – 647.704.8811

2737 Keele Street, North York, ON M3M 2E9 – 647.704.8811 Mississauga: 1590 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z2 – 647.406.9862

Elite Martial Arts

Facebook: /EMAToronto

Twitter: @ematoronto

infotoronto@emakravmaga.ca

www.emakravmaga.ca

