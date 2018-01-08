× 1 of 3 Expand Calgary Winter Club × 2 of 3 Expand Calgary Winter Club × 3 of 3 Expand Calgary Winter Club Prev Next

Calgary Winter Club is a premier, private, member-owned Club that offers quality athletic and social activities in a fun family-centred environment. Since opening in 1960, we have provided our members with a healthy balance of recreation, competition and relaxation. Our Club is a place where families have the chance to connect and grow together through a variety of pursuits, experiences and common interests.

For more information, or to book a personal tour of the Club, visit www.calgarywinterclub.com.

Dining & Social

Elevation (Family Restaurant)

Rock N Racquet (Sports Bar)

Founders Lounge (Business Centre)

BIN 818 (Private Dining)

Skyline Room (Banquet Space)

Club Café

Special Member Events

Wine Club

Club Facilities & Services

Salt Water Beach Pool withHot Tub & Lazy River

Salt Water Deep Pool with Lanes

6 Indoor Tennis Courts

5 Badminton Courts

7 International Squash Courts

1 Doubles Squash Court

10 Curling Sheets

10 Lanes of Bowling

Indoor Skating Rink

Fitness Centre & 5 Fitness Studios

Running Track

Gymnastics Centre

Climbing Wall

Gymnasium

Music Centre

Childcare, Preschool & Summer Camps

Full Service Men’s & Ladies Locker Rooms

Family Locker Room

Wellness Services

Personal Training

Extensive Programming and Professional Coaches and Instructors in each area.

Calgary Winter Club

4611 14th Street NW

Calgary, Alta. T2K 1J7

Facebook: TheCalgaryWinterClub

Twitter: @winterclub

403.289.5511

www.calgarywinterclub.com

Click to view the entire 2018 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.