× Expand 9Round

From the beginner to the advanced athlete, 9Round is designed for people of all fitness levels who want a unique, fun and proven workout with amazing results. 9Round isn’t just a gym, it’s a place where you build relationships with other members and trainers while challenging yourself to reach your fitness goals.

It’s the perfect way to relieve stress. Kicking and punching a bag is a healthy way to get out some of the day’s frustrations.

Feel strong and confident! Learning a new punching or kicking combination will leave you with a feeling of empowerment and it is AMAZING!

9Round Trainers are your own personal cheerleaders and will encourage and motivate you to work harder and go faster than you thought you could. Trainers tailor workouts to suit your needs & goals.

Whether you are exercising to shed pounds, get toned, or simply to improve your overall health, 9Round is for you!

If you are ready to take charge of 2018, call, stop in or make an appointment online at a 9Round nearest you and see what the buzz is all about!

Why Choose 9Round

No class times

Max results in just 30 minutes

Full body workout

Workouts change daily

Heart rate technology to help you stay in your fat burning zone

Access to 9Round Nutrition at no extra cost!

Trainer included at no extra cost!

9Round is Calgary's fastest growing fitness craze with 11 locations open in Calgary and surrounding area

11 CALGARY & AREA LOCATIONS

Airdrie - 587.775.5499 - #3011 130 Sierra Springs Dr.

- 587.775.5499 - #3011 130 Sierra Springs Dr. Aspen Landing - 587.331.7931 - 28, 306 Aspen Glen Landing SW

- 587.331.7931 - 28, 306 Aspen Glen Landing SW Chestermere - 587.333.5570 - #110, 180 Marina Dr.

- 587.333.5570 - #110, 180 Marina Dr. Cochrane - 587.331.7931 - #15 - 31 Bow Street West

- 587.331.7931 - #15 - 31 Bow Street West Marda Loop - 587.331.9294 - #101, 3527 18 St SW

- 587.331.9294 - #101, 3527 18 St SW Okotoks - 403.995.9908 - #227, 200 Southridge Dr.

- 403.995.9908 - #227, 200 Southridge Dr. Sage Hill Crossing - 403.800.9383 - 18 Sage Hill Passage NW

- 403.800.9383 - 18 Sage Hill Passage NW Shepard - 587.331.9294 - 5272 130 Ave SE

- 587.331.9294 - 5272 130 Ave SE Walden - 403.931.9910 - 1113 19605 Walden Blvd SE

- 403.931.9910 - 1113 19605 Walden Blvd SE Willow Park - 587.331.7931 - #436, 10816 MacLeod Trail SW

- 587.331.7931 - #436, 10816 MacLeod Trail SW Woodbine - 403.474.6559 - 206A, 2525 Woodview Dr. SW

- 403.474.6559 - 206A, 2525 Woodview Dr. SW 6 more locations coming soon!

9Round

Visit www.9round.ca to find a location near you and book your first workout for FREE!

Click to view the entire 2018 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.