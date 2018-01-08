× Expand 6IX Cycle

At 6IX Cycle we provide our riders with a space to let go of everything and become the strongest and best versions of themselves. The spin bikes are merely an accessory for what will happen in that room.

6IX Cycle is not your average spin class, it’s like a Vegas night club with spin bikes. Think low lights, heavy beats and one hell of a sweaty party. We do everything to the beat of the music, providing our riders with a gauge to help measure progression from class to class.

The moment you walk in the door you become part of the 6IX Squad, no matter who you are or where you came from, you are welcomed into our community. Classes are 50 minutes and include a warm-up, an upper body weight track and a cool down/stretch to finish.

New Rider Promo: 2 Weeks Unlimited $60.

6IX Cycle

1163 Queen St W

Toronto, ON M6J 1J4

Facebook: /6ixcycle

Twitter: @6ix_cycle

Instagram: @6ix_cycle

416.901.7746

www.6ixcycle.com

