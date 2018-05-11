× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson 420 Clinic LEFT TO RIGHT: Chelsea Tennant Dr. Ife Abiola, B.Sc, MD Michelle Kryschuk, LPN

Founded in 2014, 420 Clinic is Alberta’s first cannabis resource centre. The clinic, which operates in Calgary and Lethbridge, helps patients navigate the legal medical cannabis landscape in Canada. Its services are free.

“Not every physician is comfortable prescribing medical cannabis,” says 420 Clinic’s medical director, Dr. Ife Abiola. “Often they know it can help their patients, but they don’t know how to navigate Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) guidelines. Physicians are encountering roadblocks to effective treatment and as a result, Canadians aren’t getting the access to cannabis that they need.”

That’s where 420 Clinic comes in. Patients are vetted to ensure they meet the qualifying conditions laid out by Health Canada. They then meet with a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse to identify the appropriate cannabis strain, dosing regimen and help them find the right producer among approximately 80 licensed Canadian producers.

“It’s important to ensure patients are consuming the right product,” says Dr. Abiola. “Our health care specialists are trained in the medical application of cannabis. Different strains have different effects and our health care specialists educate patients on the appropriate strain, dose and frequency for their condition. We detect contraindications for cannabis use in patient’s medications, family history and past medical history.”

Patients then meet with a physician at a 420 Clinic location or at a medical facility in their area. The organization has co-operated with more than 200 physicians who send prescriptions to a pre-selected producer. Five to seven business days later, the patient is able to order the recommended strain.

In addition to helping patients, the organization helps physicians understand who they can legally prescribe to and under what circumstances. Post-secondary institutions, businesses and other groups have utilized 420 Clinic and 420 Advisory Management to educate their staff and administrators about the risks and benefits of cannabis use and how to ensure proper safety measures are taken with cannabis in the workplace.

“Our goal is to build awareness about medical cannabis use and clear away the misconceptions that surround it,” says Dr. Abiola.

420 Clinic

1336 – 9 Avenue S.E.

Calgary, AB, T2G 0T3

403.475.4205

www.420clinic.ca

Instagram @420clinicca Twitter @420ClinicYYC Facebook /420Clinic

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.