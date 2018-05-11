× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos 360BrainBody LEFT TO RIGHT: Clare Logan, OMT | Eva DaSilva, Pilates | Lisa Hoffart, Physio | Dr. Karen MacNeill, Psychology | Dr. Jacquelyn Perron, Chiro | Stephanie Davis, Pilates, FST Level lll | Nicole Miles, Office Manager | Dr. Helena Horsky, Chiro | Jennifer Delich, Physio | Jessica McDonald, Acupuncture, TCM | Alberto Guevarra, RMT | Jennifer Nagy, Physio | Dr. Ryan Todd, Psychiatry Not in Photo: Diane Toms, RMT | Louisa Armstrong, FST Level lll | Dr. Karyn Richardson, MD

Before becoming business partners, lifelong friends Steph Davis, a trained Romana Pilates instructor and Fascial Stretch Therapist (Level lll), and Dr. Helena Horsky, a chiropractor, often found themselves referring clients back and forth. “I would be working on movement with a client and realized they could really benefit from soft tissue work with Dr. Horsky,” says Davis. “We realized pretty quickly that our working together was much more efficient.”

They dreamed of one day bringing a variety of medical practitioners and therapists together under one roof and hand-picking a curious team with the same passion and philosophy of treating the body as a whole. “As humans we tend to compartmentalize, so we can understand things better,” says Davis, “but we should never have separated the brain and the body in the first place.”

Their dream came true in 2017 when they opened 360BrainBody, a “place for people to explore the connections between their bodies and minds.” Along with Davis and Dr. Horsky’s practices, 360BrainBody includes a psychiatrist, a psychologist, chiropractors, an osteopathic manual therapist, physiotherapists, a medical doctor, an acupuncturist and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, fascial stretch therapists (Level lll), massage therapists, and Pilates and movement therapists.

“There can be a lot of disconnect in medical practices. At 360BrainBody we believe the only barrier would be the language we use. We need a common new language between medical practitioners, therapists and patients; a language everyone can understand.” says Davis.

“360BrainBody wants to challenge the current medical protocol with the wisdom of the elders. Our passions make us curious about the body; we’re not afraid to explore unknown connections within the whole being,” says Davis. “Bottom line: we want people to feel good.”

