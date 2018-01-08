Sponsored Content Feature
2018 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide
2018 Locations:
- Flex Haus
- 9Round
- One on One Personal Fitness
- Mount Royal University Recreation
- Calgary Winter Club
- Spa Lady
- World Health
- Orangetheory Fitness
- Peloton Cycling
- Surfset YYC
- SAIT Recreation
- Kensington Fitness
- Calgary YMCA
- Elite Martial Arts
- Wynn Fitness Clubs
- The Uptown Powerstation
- SXS Fitness + Wellness
- Surfset Toronto
- Miles Nadal JCC
- 6IX Cycle Spin Studio
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.