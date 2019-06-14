VegFest Calgary 2019

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand Claire Buchanan × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

The largest outdoor vegan festival in Western Canada, VFC attracts attendees from all ages, walks of life, and cultures not only from Calgary, but Edmonton, the Okanagan, Vancouver and beyond! Each year they have seen a steady growth and anticipate 10,000+ for this year’s event! VFC is about making their values of thoughtful and ethical consumption, health, and sustainable living more accessible to the growing Calgary plant based community.

This year’s event includes: international industry speakers (with plant based athlete Dominick Thompson!), food trucks, a massive marketplace with over 70 local and sustainable vendors, a family friendly beer gardens with local musicians performing throughout the day, kids activity zone, dog chill zone (dog friendly event!), art installations and interactive games! To top it off, VFC is always free (with optional cash donation) as they are committed to making plant based education accessible to all. Whether you’re plant based, vegetarian, or just veg curious, everyone is welcome!

Visit vegfestcalgary.com to learn more.